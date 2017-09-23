Air Quality Alert in effect over northeast Illinois until Midnight CDT Sunday night

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an

air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago

Metropolitan Area through midnight CDT Sunday night…September

24th for the following counties (grey-shaded area on highlighted map)…

Cook…Dupage…Kane…Kendall…Grundy…Lake…McHenry and Will.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are

such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to

be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the

air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or

respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor

activity.