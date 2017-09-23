Air Quality Alert in effect over northeast Illinois until Midnight CDT Sunday night
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago
Metropolitan Area through midnight CDT Sunday night…September
24th for the following counties (grey-shaded area on highlighted map)…
Cook…Dupage…Kane…Kendall…Grundy…Lake…McHenry and Will.
An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.
Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.