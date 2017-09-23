× Abreu gets his 100th RBI for a fourth-straight year in the White Sox loss to the Royals

CHICAGO – Change is the theme of the first year of a new era for the White Sox. One one constant in this process of rebuilding has been a player whose production has been as solid since his rookie year.

Hence the latest achievement for Jose Abreu is one worth celebrating even during another lopsided loss for the team on Saturday night.

For the fourth-straight season, the first baseman reached the 100 RBI mark with a pair of runs driven on against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field. Those were the only runs the White Sox got in an 8-2 defeat, but it was the first thing Rick Renteria mentioned in his postgame news conference.

“As much as all the different things were going on for us, as a team and as an organization, you still have one guy who continues to be now for the fourth season, to be apart of an elite class,” said Renteria of Abreu. “Everyone was feeling it for him tonight.”

Abreu, who has spent his entire career with the White Sox, got the White Sox on the board first with his 99th RBI on a single up the middle in the first inning to drive in Yoan Moncada. He got the 100th RBI in the seventh on a ground out to third base to reach that mark for the fourth time.

It continues a strong season for Abreu in which he’s batting .305 with 31 homers as well.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the White Sox to keep pace with the Royals, who are still on the fringe of qualifying for an AL Wild Card spot. Before Abreu’s 100th RBI, Whit Merrifield opened up the deficit in the top of the seventh with a three-run double to left field that made it 6-1.

The Royals added a pair of runs in the 8th inning, spoiling another career achievement for the one constant player in a season of change in 2017.