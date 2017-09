× 6 hurt after noxious substance sprayed on people in London

LONDON — A number of people were injured after a group of males sprayed them with what appears to be “a noxious substance” near Stratford Shopping Centre, London Metropolitan Police said Saturday night.

It’s believed six people were hurt, police said in a statement.

One male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.