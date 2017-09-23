22 arrested at protest over acquittal of St. Louis officer in black man’s shooting

Police eventually cleared the mall after some people in the group became disorderly and some trash cans were overturned.

Authorities did not immediately say how many were arrested, but the police department’s Twitter page said 22 were arrested.

Approx. 150 people adhered to dispersal warnings and peacefully left prior to 22 arrests being made by @RHPoliceDeptMo & CountyPD. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 23, 2017

Another group protested outside America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Police blocked off some streets but no arrests were reported.

A reporter from the St. Louis Public Radio tweeted photos of police officers arrested a protester as well as demonstrators traveling throughout the mall.