1 arrested in Rosemont protest for Kenneka Jenkins

ROSEMONT — One person was arrested Friday night after several hundred protesters marched in support of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins.

Protesters marched near the Crown Plaza Hotel, where Jenkins’ body was found, chanting “Ain’t (sic) no sleeping in Rosemont,” and “Justice for Kenneka.”

Jenkins’ body was found in a walk-in freezer at the hotel earlier this month after she had gone there for a party on the ninth floor.

There have been numerous conspiracy theories floating around on social media.

Protesters are keeping the pressure on police to find out what was behind Jenkins’ death.

The chief of the Rosemont Public Safety Department issued a statement on Monday in connection to the death.

Chief Donald E. Stephens said the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins will remain in the hands of the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

“This investigation has been and remains the utmost priority for us. Throughout this investigation we have used any and all outside agencies necessary to complete a thorough investigation and will continue to do so as needed,” he said in the statement.

He went on to say that the department has resources available on the local, county, state and federal level.

Police in Rosemont released all surveillance video received from the hotel on Friday.

In the videos, Jenkins appears to be stumbling in the hotel kitchen, hallways and out of an elevator.

WGN posted the videos in which she appears, but police did provide other video from the hotel where she does not appear.

WGN did not receive any video where Jenkins walks into a freezer.

An attorney representing Jenkins’ family released a statement saying they have not received any video from police of her entering the hotel freezer.

“Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” the statement reads in part. “Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka.”

