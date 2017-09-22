White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Kansas City

* In their most recent road game against the White Sox (August 13), the Royals scored 14 runs, tying the most they have scored in a game against Chicago all-time. Kansas City is 29-16 (.644) against Chicago on the road since 2013.

* Both teams rank in the top six in hits and batting average for the month of September. Kansas City has 202 hits (2nd) and a .289 average (2nd), while Chicago has 190 hits (4th) and a .271 average (6th). Both the Royals and the White Sox have had four games with 15+ hits this month, which is the most in MLB.

* Jason Hammel has the worst opponent batting average (.374) and the third-worst ERA (7.06) in MLB during the month of September (minimum 20 innings pitched). Hammel is 2-2 in six career starts versus the White Sox with a 4.50 ERA.

* Thru his first three starts of the season, Reynaldo Lopez had a 6.06 ERA and was averaging 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Over his last three starts, Lopez has a 3.79 ERA, but is averaging just 1.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

* In the second game of their most recent series, the Royals had 13 different players combine for 18 hits against the Blue Jays. The only other team to have 13+ players record a hit in a single game over the past 10 years was the 2015 Astros (13 players against Arizona on October 2, 2015).

* Tim Anderson is currently in the midst of a 12-game hit streak, the longest of his career and the longest active streak in MLB. Anderson is batting .397 in September, the best in MLB (minimum 75 plate appearances).