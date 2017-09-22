× Where to donate to Hurricane Maria and Mexico Earthquake victims

Hurricane Maria continues to wreak havoc on Puerto Rico after its landfall there two days earlier.

And in Mexico, rescues crews are still finding survivors in in the rubble of a massive earthquake that rocked Mexico City four days ago.

If you’d like to help, WGN has compiled some resources for you.

HURRICANE MARIA RELIEF FOR PUERTO RICO, CARRIBEAN

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

List of organizations compiled by Charity Navigator

RELIEF FOR MEXICO:

Mexican Red Cross has been accepting direct donations online and has set up an Amazon Wish List for necessary items.

ChicagoSisterCities.com

List of organizations compiled by Charity Navigator