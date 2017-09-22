Lunchbreak: Sweet corn and agave margaritas

Chef Jason Vincent and Andrew Knowlton

Event:

Second to None: Celebrating Bon Appétit’s City of the Year

Chicago Gourmet

Sunday, September 24

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For tickets:

www.chicagogourmet.org

Giant

3209 W. Armitage

Chicago

www.giantrestaurant.com/

To read the Bon Appetit article about Giant:

www.bonappetit.com/story/giant

Agave Margarita

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

2 lime slices or wedges

1/4 cup Sombra Mezcal

1 Tablespoon agave syrup (nectar)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

Directions:

Pour some kosher salt into a small dish. Rub 1 lime slice over half the rim of an Old Fashioned glass (if you prefer your Margarita on the rocks) or a coupe glass (if you prefer it up). Dip rim of glass into salt.

Combine mezcal, agave syrup, and juice in a cocktail shaker; fill with ice and shake well. Strain into prepared glass. Garnish with second lime slice.