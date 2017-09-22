× Local leaders ask corporate Chicago to help Mexican quake victims

CHICAGO –Local leaders met Friday and called on Chicago’s corporate leaders to help with relief efforts for the victims of the earthquake in Mexico.

National Coordinator for Casa Mexico, Ciudad de México, Juan Ochoa convened the meeting with elected officials to join forces in support of Illinois’ relief efforts for Mexico.

The organization will be holding a fundraiser next Tuesday at the Chicago Cultural Center where corporate leaders are expected to show up out with checks for hurricane relief.

Organizers point out the Latino community contributes an estimated $1.2 trillion in buying power to the U.S. economy.