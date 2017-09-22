Families ‘desperate’ for updates as phone service is restored in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Many people in Chicago who haven't been able to connect with their loved ones in Puerto Rico are worried and waiting as landline service is restored to some areas.

Tuesday night was the last time Sam Rosado heard from his family in Puerto Rico. Then, Hurricane Maria hit. Whenever he has called since then it's been nothing but busy signals.

"I've been calling every two hours and,.. No answer," Rosado said.

He is like so many others in Chicago waiting desperately for news.

"We're desperate and sad and all our brothers going through the same thing," Samuel Rosado said.

Friday afternoon, 17 year old Michael Serrano stood at California and Division in Humboldt park with a sign and a cup as he tried to raise money to buy a plane ticket so he can find his grandmother, Luz,

"I want to go to Puerto Rico - nothing's going to stop me. I called them but nothing, nothing, nothing," Serrano said. "I want to go to Puerto Rico I'm worried I want to know where is she? I don't know if she's ok or nothing,"

Nearby at La Casa Puertorriquena donations are pouring in for hurricane relief.

Sam Rosado is volunteering because he says he has to do something while he waits.

"I know it's a tough time; we don't know nothing about our neighbors, but we're doing this for them," Rosado said.

The Puerto Rican Agenda is hosting a hurricane relief fundraiser tonight. Also Puerto Rican rapper daddy Yankee is asking for people to drop off donations before his concert tonight at the Aragon Ballroom.