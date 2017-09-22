Davidson, Moncada lead White Sox over Royals 7-6

CHICAGO — Matt Davidson drove in three runs with his 26th homer and a double, Yoan Moncada hit a two-run drive and the Chicago White Sox overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Friday night.

Alcides Escobar lined a solo drive and Eric Hosmer singled for two RBIs in a six-run, third-inning inning for the Royals, who dropped 4½ games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card with nine games left.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson made his major-league leading 27th error, and Moncada couldn’t handle a grounder at second, leading to four unearned runs in the third. Still, the White Sox moved past Detroit and out of the AL Central cellar for the first time since before the All-Star break.

White Sox rookie Reynaldo Lopez (3-3) allowed six runs — two earned — and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings to win his third straight start. Juan Minaya pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save, but was aided by a sharp game-ending double play. With Whit Merrifield on second and one out, Lorenzo Cain singled to right. Avisail Garcia threw out Merrifield at the plate, then Cain was thrown out trying to advance to second on two crisp relays.

Jason Hammel (8-13) allowed seven runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.32.

Davidson, who returned after sitting out Thursday with a low-grade fever, and Moncada each hit two-run drives in a five-run fourth as the White Sox took a 7-6 lead.

Garcia threw out Alex Gordon at the plate in the sixth as Gordon tried to score the tying run from second base on Merrifield’s single.