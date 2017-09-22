Daddy Yankee collecting donations for hurricane, earthquake relief at Chicago concert

CHICAGO — Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee will be collecting hurricane and earthquake relief supplies at his Chicago concert.

Daddy Yankee is best known for appearing in the record-breaking single “Despactio” with Luis Fonsi, but today, he is making news for his earthquake and hurricane relief efforts.

Yankee is asking his Chicago fans to bring water bottles, insect repellent, diapers, first aid kits, flashlights, and other necessities to his concert at Aragon Ballroom Friday night.

#Chicago 🙏🏻 bring bottles of water, repellent, diapers, first aid kids, flash lights. Drop off at my concert tonight @AragonBallroom 🇲🇽 🇵🇷 — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) September 22, 2017

The supplies will be sent to Puerto Rico and Mexico to help victims affected by Hurricane Maria and Mexico’s earthquake.

In addition to collecting necessities, Daddy Yankee has raised over $55,000 for Feeding America. The organization will send the donations to 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico.

Daddy Yankee is thankful for donations at his concert in New York, and he hopes Chicago will follow suit.

The donations will be collected at his concert’s gate entrance tonight, 7 p.m. at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.