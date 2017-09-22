Cubs-themed corn maze opens this weekend in Lockport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCKPORT, Ill. -- Siegel's Cottonwood Farm will unveil their 2017 Cubs-themed corn maze this Saturday.

The Siegels have 27-years of experience cutting corn. Now, they have it down to a science.

Their plan took months in the making. The Siegels came up with the idea to do a Cubs-themed maze last winter, and they started planting corn this summer.

After that, they used mapping techniques and an intricate grid to accomplish their design.

The Siegels invite everyone to come explore the maze in search of the W! They encourage all maze runners to post about their experience using #FlyTheW.

The #FlyTheW maze opens Saturday, September 22 at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm, located at 17250 Weber Rd., in Lockport, IL.

It will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Halloween.

