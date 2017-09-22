Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Milwaukee

*The Brewers have the third-lowest ERA since August 12, trailing only the Indians (2.36) and Nationals (3.17).

*The comeback victory for the Cubs last night was their 42nd of the season, tied with the Royals for 2nd in MLB behind the Dodgers (44).

*Tonight is career start number 444 for John Lackey and seven for Brandon Woodruff.

* Milwaukee is truly a team of our times, in that almost 40 percent of its plate appearances result in a home run, walk or strikeout, the most in MLB.

* Ryan Braun went 0-for-4 last night, but still has a career. 994 OPS vs. the Cubs.