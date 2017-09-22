× Chef charged with stabbing his brother to death in Forest Park home

FOREST PARK — A Bucktown chef has been charged with stabbing his brother to death in a Forest Park home.

Forest Park police arrested 38-year-old Nestor Soto and charged him with the murder of his brother, 25-year-old Ivens Soto, Friday afternoon. Nestor Soto is chef and owner of the Whistle Pig in Bucktown.

Ivens Soto was found dead in a home in the 7700 block of Adams Street in Forest Park Wednesday afternoon. The Cook County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds, and ruled the death a homicide.

Nestor Soto was charged with one count of first degree murder, and is due in bond court Saturday morning.