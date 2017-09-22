…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD…
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
air pollution action day will be declared for Saturday September 23rd
for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area including the counties
of…
COOK…DUPAGE…KANE…KENDALL…GRUNDY…LAKE…MCHENRY AND WILL.
An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the air
quality index.
Active children and adults and especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.