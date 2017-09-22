…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD…

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an

air pollution action day will be declared for Saturday September 23rd

for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area including the counties

of…

COOK…DUPAGE…KANE…KENDALL…GRUNDY…LAKE…MCHENRY AND WILL.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are

such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to

be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the air

quality index.

Active children and adults and especially people with pulmonary or

respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor

activity.