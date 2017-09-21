Voice of Reason: Tomasulo is over Uber and Lyft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sure, old school taxi drivers would do 90-MPH in a 25-MPH zone. And yeah, they'd weave in and out of traffic, often changing lanes on 2 wheels. BUT, they had an incredible sense of direction. AND, they NEVER TALKED!

A lot of Uber and Lyft drivers can't even find their way home without a GPS!

Being a professional "driver" requires more than just installing a light kit in your Toyota Camry, and Pat Tomasulo breaks it down in a new episode of "The Voice of Reason."

