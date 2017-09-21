Utah police: Two arrested after trio films rape of unconscious teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say two Salt Lake men took a teenage girl "partying" before taking turns raping her in the back seat of a car while she was passed out, all while a third man recorded it on a cellphone.

Fox 13 reports Richard Djassera, 21, and Leclair Dodjim, 24, were arrested Tuesday by West Jordan police for investigation of aggravating kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 14-year-old girl met one of the men on Snapchat and struck up a conversation with him, said West Jordan Police Sgt. Joe Monson. That man originally represented himself as a 17-year-old, he said.

On Sept. 8, the girl slept over at a friend's house and then sneaked out of the house to meet up with the man and two others, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The three men then drove the girl around, "partying, drinking," Monson said. The report says the men provided her with alcohol, then took her to a hookah bar and finally a house party.

At some point, between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., the girl - who was in and out of consciousness after drinking - was raped in the back seat of the men's car, Monson said.

The report says two of the men assaulted her while the third recorded it.

"It appears (the girl) is passed out and/or unconscious throughout most of the video and clearly cannot give consent to anything that is happening to her," the report states.

"She woke up next morning, didn't remember much, was told by a friend that something had happened and called her parents," Monson said.

The girl woke up in one of the men's homes and called a friend to come get her, he said.

When the man who allegedly recorded the video was interviewed by detectives, he told them he saw what was happening and "thought it was funny so he recorded them having sex on his phone," the report states.

As of Thursday, the investigation into the third man was continuing, according to police.

The case is another reminder for parents to "be aware what your kids are doing on social media," Monson said. "Don't be afraid to check their phones."