Tony Andracki previews a critical Cubs-Brewers series on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It has come down to the Cubs and the Brewers entering the final ten days of the season.

If you showed that to yourself at the beginning of the season, would you have believed it? Probably not.

But in a wacky 2017 season, this is the scenario to decide who comes out of the division. The Cubs have won seven-of-eight games over the last week-and-a-half but they can't shake a determined Milwaukee team that has put themselves in striking distance.

Before the teams start a four-game series at Miller Park, Tony Andracki of CSNChicago.com appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the Cubs before their final push of the regular season with Jarrett Payton.

