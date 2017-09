Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our very own Cortney Hall, newswriter Bill Kissinger and producer Jeff Hoover join Mike Toomey's Show and Tell segment.

They didn't bring something from home to show and talk about today.

This one is a very special one because Cortney, Bill and Jeff are sharing things that they saw on TV that made them cry.

It's funny to look back at things that at one point in our lives made us well up in tears.

Some of them still do to this day.