Man found murdered in suburban home

FOREST PARK, Ill. – The death of a man found in a suburban home Wednesday has been ruled a homicide.

Police say 25-year-old Ivens Soto of Chicago was found dead in a home in the 7700 block of Adams Street.

Police were called to the home around 2 p.m. for a death investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be a homicide. The cause of death has not been released at this time.

Police are investigating. Officials do not believe the incident to be random.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.