Lunchbreak: Roast pork and sauerkraut

Chef John Hogan
River Roast
315 N. LaSalle Street
Chicago
(312) 822-0100
riverroastchicago.com
Roast Pork and Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut
Ingredients:
3 lb. sauerkraut (rinsed in several change of water)
2 smoked ham hocks
2 4 oz. chunks of slab bacon
1 onion (sliced thinly)
4 Tbs Rendered duck or bacon fat
Sachet
Ingredients:
2 heads garlic split
3 bay leafs
1 small bunch thyme
6 juniper berries
1 Tbs coriander seed
2 Tbs cracked black pepper
3 cloves,
wrap in cheese cloth and tie with string.
1 bottle of Alsatian Riesling
Place fat, bacon and ham hocks in Dutch oven over medium heat, add onions and sachet. Saute for 5-6 minutes (do not brown). Add kraut, season with salt and pepper mix well. Pour in wine and cook for about 8-10 minutes. Cover and cook at 350 degrees until meat is tender, recheck seasoning.