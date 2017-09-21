Lunchbreak: Roast pork and sauerkraut

Chef John Hogan

River Roast

315 N. LaSalle Street

Chicago

(312) 822-0100

riverroastchicago.com

Roast Pork and Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

Ingredients:

3 lb. sauerkraut (rinsed in several change of water)

2 smoked ham hocks

2 4 oz. chunks of slab bacon

1 onion (sliced thinly)

4 Tbs Rendered duck or bacon fat

Sachet

Ingredients:

2 heads garlic split

3 bay leafs

1 small bunch thyme

6 juniper berries

1 Tbs coriander seed

2 Tbs cracked black pepper

3 cloves,

wrap in cheese cloth and tie with string.

1 bottle of Alsatian Riesling

Place fat, bacon and ham hocks in Dutch oven over medium heat, add onions and sachet. Saute for 5-6 minutes (do not brown). Add kraut, season with salt and pepper mix well. Pour in wine and cook for about 8-10 minutes. Cover and cook at 350 degrees until meat is tender, recheck seasoning.