× Inside the eye of the storm: NOAA Hurricane Hunters

NOAA’s specialized Gulfstream IV hurricane hunter jet , nicknamed “Gonzo,” has been flying into the face of Hurricane Maria.

“Gonzo” is no ordinary aircraft. The jet, which is packed with scientific equipment and flies at about 45 thousand feet, has a powerful Doppler radar mounted to its tail and also drops sensors probes that measure wind speed, wind direction, humidity and temperature.

That information is then sent to forecasters for their models.

We spoke with Richard Henning, Flight Director of NOAA Hurricane Hunters.

As a flight director, Richard helps ensure that the storm data is collected safely and effectively.