Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico in ruins as the wave-generating storm churns northwestward; its high seas to impact the East Coast from North Carolina’s Outer Banks north next week; July-like 90s through this weekend could break more records
Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm until 8:15 PM CDT in portions of LaSalle, Lee and DeKalb Counties
Why do hurricanes go from east to west?
Thunderstorm threat continues tonight- Evening’s first wave approaching from the west
Strong thunderstorm Significant Weather Advisory until 8:15PM CDT for north-central Livingston County
Tornado Watch #378 valid until midnight issued for north portions of the Chicago Metro area including the City of Chicago
Chance for some stong/severe thunderstorms tonight, but a better chance Thursday and Thursday night
Severe Weather Reports this Tuesday afternoon
Flood Warning for the North branch of the Chicago River at Albany Ave. effective this Wednesday evening
Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today, generally north of Interstate-80
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until Midnight CDT just north of the Chicago area across southern and central Wisconsin
Surge of drier air sends storms south of area
Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm until 7:45PM CDT for northwestern LaSalle and southeastern Lee Counties
Risk of severe storms/flood-producing downpours continues Thursday through Friday and Saturday