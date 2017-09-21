Ask Tom

Dear Tom,

Has a hurricane ever crossed from the Atlantic to the Pacific or vice versa?

— Diane Matousek, Lake Geneva, Wis.

Dear Diane,

It hasn’t happened often, but records from the National Hurricane Center indicate that since 1923, there have been 23 storms that have moved from one basin to the other. Since the advent of satellite data in the 1960s, this storm behavior has been easier to track.

Just last year, Atlantic Hurricane Otto made landfall in Nicaragua and re-emerged in the Pacific as a tropical storm. In 1996, Atlantic Hurricane Cesar became Pacific Hurricane Douglas, also after crossing Nicaragua. In similar fashion, Tropical Storm Bret became Hurricane Greg when it entered the Pacific in 1993. In 1989, Hurricane Cosme became Tropical Storm Allison, surviving a trip across Mexico before moving into the Gulf