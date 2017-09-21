Finding the right college for the right price

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

College has gotten so expensive and, now is the time of year to start figuring out what your family can afford. The new federal suggested filing deadline for FAFSA forms has been moved up to late October. FAFSA is the free application for federal student aid. Frank Palmasani is the author of "Right College, Right Price " and a college counselor at providence catholic high school; he joined us on set with tips on how to find the perfect college for you without amassing debt.