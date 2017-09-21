College has gotten so expensive and, now is the time of year to start figuring out what your family can afford. The new federal suggested filing deadline for FAFSA forms has been moved up to late October. FAFSA is the free application for federal student aid. Frank Palmasani is the author of "Right College, Right Price " and a college counselor at providence catholic high school; he joined us on set with tips on how to find the perfect college for you without amassing debt.
Finding the right college for the right price
-
Gap year becoming more common among high school, college students
-
First of 5 college football players accused of hazing turns himself in
-
Trump administration prepares to investigate ‘race-based discrimination’ in colleges
-
Harvard fight could redirect 40 years of affirmative action
-
Harvard rescinds acceptance of incoming freshmen over hateful memes
-
-
Your Money Matters: Is the debt worth the college degree?
-
5 Wheaton College football players charged in hazing incident
-
Get to the big game fast with class with help of new business
-
New app helps make paying off student loans easier
-
Trump in Wisconsin discussing state’s apprenticeship program
-
-
Chicago DREAMers fear deportation after DACA rescinded
-
U of I drafting policy to ban athletes with history of violence
-
Deputies arrest protester accused of helping topple Confederate statue