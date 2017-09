ALSIP, Ill. — A man has been charged in connection with a robbery in south suburban Alsip that claimed the life of a senior citizen.

Police say Brian Garcia shot a 76-year-old employee to death, and wounded another when he held up Ray’s Towing and Recovery Tuesday afternoon.

Mohamed Salhia was killed.

Police arrested Garcia after a brief chase shortly after the shooting.

Police do not believe any other suspects were involved but the investigation is ongoing.