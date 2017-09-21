Deported Chicago Palestinian activist arrives in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan — A Chicago Palestinian activist who was deported from the U-S for concealing a bombing conviction is now in Jordan.

Rasmea Odeh, 70, was convicted back in 1970 of two Jerusalem bombings, including one that killed two people.

She says she confessed under torture.

She was released in 1979 in a prisoner swap, and did not disclose her criminal record when applying for a U.S. visa and later for U.S. citizenship.

As part of a deal with the government Odeh agreed last March to leave the country.

She flew out of O’Hare Airport on Tuesday.