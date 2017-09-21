Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ Milwaukee

* In their most recent meeting on September 8-10, the Brewers swept the Cubs in Wrigley Field for the first time since the 2002 season. The Brewers are 6-3 against the Cubs in Chicago this season but have lost two of three in both series in Milwaukee.

* The Cubs won seven consecutive games after being swept by the Brewers before losing yesterday to the Rays, 8-1. Since the start of the eight-game run (which began on September 12), the Cubs lead the majors in batting average (.307) and OPS (.906). The Brewers rank second in both (.290 batting average and .881 OPS).

* Milwaukee has won four straight series after taking two out of three in Pittsburgh. During that 12-game span dating back to September 8, the Brewers lead the National League in ERA (2.53).

* Domingo Santana is one of three NL players aged 25 or younger (based on season age on July 1) with 25+ home runs, 25+ doubles, 75+ RBI and 75+ runs this season (also Bryce Harper and Eugenio Suarez).

* Zach Davies is tied atop the MLB leaderboard for wins this season with 17. He would be the second Brewer in franchise history to at least tie for the MLB lead in wins (also Pete Vuckovich in 1981).

* Jake Arrieta returns from the DL to make his first start since September 4. He has a 2.01 ERA since July 1, the second-lowest mark in the National League among pitchers with at least 10 starts (Stephen Strasburg – 1.05).