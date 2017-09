× Company wants to hire Trump look-a-like

LONDON — A company in England wants to hire a Donald Trump look-a-like.

London-based Team Tactics is a corporate hospitality company and is willing to pay their presidential doppelganger $66,000 a year.

The Trump look-a-like will be involved in the company’s Apprentice-themed team building events.

Candidates need to be willing to undergo weekly spray tans, daily hair appointments and agree to remain ‘in character’ throughout eight-hour training sessions.