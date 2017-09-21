× Chipotle Chicago fundraiser today will donate half of proceeds to CPS

CHICAGO — For one day only, every Chipotle location in Chicago will donate 50 percent of their proceeds to Chicago Public Schools.

Proceeds will benefit CPS SCORE! Chicago Public Schools’ fully-inclusive elementary athletics league.

CPS SCORE! doesn’t require tryouts or turn away any student. They aim to include all students regardless of athletic ability in order to foster a safe, structured, and positive learning experience for all students.

The students have a variety of sports to choose from, including: basketball, soccer, floor hockey, track and field, cross country, volleyball and wrestling.

To participate, customers must mention the fundraiser to their cashier between 10:45am and 10 p.m. Thursday.