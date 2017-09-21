Chicago sees record breaking heat!

It was another day of record breaking heat here in Chicago as temperatures soared into the mid 90s on this last full day of astronomical Summer.

O’Hare reached 94-degrees, topping the old record of 92-degrees set on this date in 1970.

Yesterday #Chicago broke an 86 year old record, hitting 92 degrees. Today, a 47 year old record is broken by hitting 93 degrees! 🔥 @WGNNews — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) September 21, 2017

Other area highs include 95° at Midway, and 91° in Aurora.

Some relief from the heat can be found along the lakeshore, where a lake breeze kicked in, dropping temperatures into the upper 70s late this afternoon.

The lake is the place to be if you're looking to cool off. Upper 70s right now at the beaches. #Chicago 4PM temps: pic.twitter.com/5N2YkRnjVz — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) September 21, 2017

The heat will continue through the weekend with more records expected to fall. Highs Friday through Sunday are expected to reach the low to mid 90s.

This hot weather pattern is will break next week with more seasonal highs in the 70s by Wednesday.