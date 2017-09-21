Bears QB Mike Glennon won’t let bad performance, calls for Trubisky faze him

LAKE FOREST – He probably knew the question was coming four days ago.

When a quarterback signs with a team after losing his job somewhere else, wasn’t on the field for the better part of two seasons, and takes over for a quarterback who divided a fan base for nearly a decade in part because of turnovers, the first bad game isn’t going to be received well.

Hence a trio of first half turnovers put Mike Glennon squarely in the crosshairs of NFL pundits and a fanbase sick of sub-par quarterback performance. From the moment he threw a Pick Six to Robert McClain on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, the calls for Mitchell Trubisky figuratively and, in a few places, literally began.

So does Glennon feel the heat?

“It’s part of playing quarterback in the NFL,” said Glennon when asked if he thinks about the rookie quarterback possibly taking over if bad performances continue. “Somedays are better than others.”

Week 1 was much better than Week 2 for Glennon, who threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble in his return to Tampa to face his old team. Everyone one of those were converted to points by the Bucs en route to a 29-7 victory that erased any good will a turnover-free performance against the Falcons might have earned the Bears’ first-year quarterback.

Facing the media on Wednesday, two days after John Fox kept him as the starter for the Bears’ third game of the season against the Steelers on Sunday, Glennon was asked point-blank if he felt like he was playing to keep his job this week at Soldier Field.

“My goal every week is the same: It’s to win that week,” said Glennon. “Right now we’re trying to get our first win and that’s where my focus is.”

In two games Glennon is 57-of-85 for 514 yards with a pair of touchdowns along with a pair of interceptions. His 81.2 quarterback rating is 23rd in the NFL as the Bears, so far, have used a relatively conservative game plan for their quarterback.

That could be the same this week as the Bears host a Pittsburgh team allowing 163 yards through the air (5th in the NFL) and 237 totals yards (3rd in the NFL). If Glennon’s struggles continue, expect the Bears’ fans at Soldier Field to let him have it.

For the moment, the quarterback is trying not to get wrapped up in a common quarterback drama.

“It’s just not who I am. Never get too high or too low,” said Glennon. “Not worried about the past, not worried about the future. Just focus on the task at hand.”

It’s quite a bit one this week – and don’t expect anyone to cut him any slack.