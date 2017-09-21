90 degree days continue
-
What do Chicago weather records show for the earliest and latest occurrences of 90-degrees days?
-
Cooler weather continues
-
Unseasonably cool weather continues
-
Cool through Wednesday, then warmer
-
Several more days of hot weather – storms possibly too
-
-
Hot and humid days ahead
-
Hot day then mild temps return
-
Cooler and dry for a long stretch of days
-
Hot days stick around
-
Few hots days but a bit of a cool off for the weekend
-
-
Humid, stormy days give way to pleasant weekend
-
Clusters of strong T-storms continue to move across Chicago area until mid-morning
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected