3 children found in trunk during traffic stop in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A traffic stop resulted in multiple charges for a Virginia mother and her brother after a Chesterfield officer found three children in the trunk, according to WTVR.

The officer stopped Danny Baltazar on Friday while he drove with his sister, Dulce, in the front passenger seat. As the officer talked to Baltazar, a 9-year-old boy crawled from the trunk into the passenger compartment.

Police said they also found a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy still in the trunk. Dulce is the mother of all three, police say.

Police said the children were okay and not injured, but the mom was charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Her brother, Danny, was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving with no lights and driving on a revoked license.

The child endangerment charge is a felony and carries a sentence of up to five years in jail, according to WTVR. The delinquency charge for the driver is a misdemeanor which carries up to 12 months in jail.