Woman found dead at suburban health club, two days after entering

BURR RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago woman was found dead at a suburban health club, two days after she was last seen arriving at the facility.

The body of 78-year-old Patricia Austin was discovered in a restroom at the Life Time Fitness facility in Burr Ridge on July 14.

She was last seen entering the club on July 12. She was never seen leaving, and her car remained in the parking lot.

An autopsy showed she died from cardiovascular disease.

Her son’s attorneys are holding a news conference Wednesday to talk about her death.