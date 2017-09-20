Wilson Red Line station’s new main entrance unveiled as part of $200M rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- CTA commuters who use the Wilson Station in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood are enjoying a new main entrance with wheelchair access.

The entrance opened Wednesday morning ahead of schedule.

It is part of a roughly $200 million project to rebuild the entire station and adjacent El tracks.

By the end of the year, the stop will have three brand new entrances and riders will also be able to transfer between Red and Purple Line trains for the first time.

The station is nearly 100 years old.