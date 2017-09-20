× Wheaton College football player in hazing case out on bail after turning himself in

WHEATON, Ill. — One of five Wheaton College football players, who are charged in a hazing case, is now out on bail.

Kyler Kregel turned himself in Tuesday. His arraignment is October 23.

He and four of his teammates are charged with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and mob action.

The players are accused of kidnapping a freshman teammate in March of last year.

The freshman was restrained, beaten, threatened with sodomy, and left half naked on a baseball field.

The team has suspended all the accused players.

The victim suffered torn muscles in both shoulders, which required surgery.

He now attends college in Indiana.

Wheaton College said it took corrective actions after the case was investigated.

The Chicago Tribune reports that included community service and an eight-page essay.