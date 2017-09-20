Watch moment kids found alive in collapsed school after Mexico City earthquake

MEXICO CITY — Rescuers searched for survivors through the night after Tuesday’s powerful earthquake shook Mexico City and surrounding states, killing scores and leaving many trapped under collapsed buildings.

At least 217 people died in Mexico City — the country’s capital — and in the states of Puebla, Mexico and Morelos, officials said. Previously, authorities had said that as many as 248 people had died. The death toll was later revised.

President Enrique Peña Nieto said 22 bodies were found in the debris of an elementary school in Mexico City that collapsed due to the earthquake.

Video captured the moment children were found under the debris of a school that had collapsed.

