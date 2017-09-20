Update from WGN reporter’s parents in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- WGN Morning News reporter Ana Belaval's parents, who are taking refuge as Hurricane Maria rips through their home in Puerto Rico, spoke with our anchors by phone Wednesday morning.

Anavi and Mario Belaval live in San Juan, Puerto Rico in a cement condominium that is sheltering them from the storm.

Mario describes the winds outside their home as so strong that they are "making their shutters shutter." These winds ripped their neighbor's shutters off her home, and this neighbor is now taking shelter with the Belavals.

When we caught up with Ana, she said her heart and brain were "somewhere else this morning." She fears not for her family, but for her home country of Puerto Rico that is being devastated by this storm.