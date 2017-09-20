Thunderstorms possible this evening/overnight across Chicago area

CHICAGO — As a cold front approaches from the northwest, a band of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of the frontal boundary during peak-heating hours this afternoon in the very unstable air from central Wisconsin into northwest Illinois. There could be a few very strong/severe storms in this band during the late afternoon/evening hours, as it moves into western portions of our area (generally west of Interstate-39. The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked our westernmost portion for a Marginal Risk of Severe storms – see dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map above).

As the evening progresses into the overnight hours, the band of showers/thunderstorms will likely weaken and eventually dissipate, perhaps barely reaching the city or northwest Indiana.