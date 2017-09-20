Son of Chicago Housing Authority CEO facing murder charges

INDIANAPOLIS — The son of the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) CEO was charged with murder in Indianapolis.

Eugene Jones, 18, was arrested Tuesday after turning himself in.

Jones is accused in the shooting death of Deante Williams, 18, in what appeared to be a robbery gone bad. Police said Williams was fatally shot Sunday at Wes Montgomery Park.

Jones’ father is CHA’s CEO Eugene Jones Jr.

He issued a statement on Wednesday: