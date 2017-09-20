Rep. Mike Quigley reacts to Trump’s UN address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Il., stopped by WGN Morning News Wednesday to respond to President Donald Trump's address to the United Nations.

Quigley says he disagrees with Trump's call to be tougher on North Korea.

Quigley calls North Korea America's "greatest threat" and America's "greatest international challenge" He believes now is not the time to be rough with North Korea.

“Now is the time for calm, tough, but rational voices," he said.

Quigley lists three options to negotiate with North Korea: Tough talk, diplomacy or war. He warns that if we use "tough talk" with North Korea, the status quo will continue, and North Korea will grow as a nuclear power.

Quigley also discussed the Trump family FBI investigation, healthcare reform and immigration reform. Watch his full interview on WGN in the player above.