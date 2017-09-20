Pug puppy is a `little wish` come true for brave boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, a Gilberts Illinois boy found sometimes the small things can make a very big difference.

A pug puppy is he the very dog 8-year-old Lucas Winarski has spent two years hoping for and they are years which have not been easy. Lucas was just 5 when he broke his leg on the first day of football practice.

Doctors discovered both a fracture and a tumor.

Lucas was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer. He is now on year three of a four year chemo plan.

The staff at Rush Childrens Hospital heard of his doggie daydream, Liz Niemiec, the founder of the Little Wish Foundation was brought in to bring it to life.

Liz started the Indianapolis based foundation in 2010 when she was just 17-years- old after watching a friend lose their childhood battle with cancer. To date she’s has granted more than a thousand little wishes in four cities. Lucas told her about his in a letter.

“I wanted to get the pug because they have smushed faces and also because they have pig tails,” Lucas said in the letter. “I’ll make sure I feed and take it outside every day.”

“He articulated perfectly how much the dog meant to him in his own words and just how special and heartwarming,” Liz says.

Lucas still has a year left in treatment but will likely face it with a bigger smile on his face with Lucy by his side.

More information at littlewishfoundation.org