Officials conducting death investigation at suburban home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST PARK, Ill. – Police from several different departments are conducting a death investigation in Forest Park.

Officers have been on the scene at a home in the 7700 block of Adams St since midafternoon Wednesday.

A body of a man was found inside the home.

Neither the identity nor the age has been released. It’s also unclear if the victim lived in the home.

All police will say is they are conducting a death investigation. And there is no cause for residents to be alarmed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy Thursday/