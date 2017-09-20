Midday Fix: Education a la Carte author Dr. Kevin Leman

Dr. Kevin Leman
Education a la Carte: Choosing the Best Schooling Options for Your Child
What to Look For in a Quality Education
It has a warm, safe setting with faculty and staff who care individually about student welfare.
It has challenging academics with real-life application.
It covers well the four basics (math, science, history, English) but allows for exploration of talents.
It provides a healthy balance of respect, responsibility, accountability, and discipline.
It allows for differences in learning styles, personalities, and gifts.
It employs teachers who are qualified, certified, and cutting-edge in their field.
It’s a place where a love for learning is obvious and encouragement reigns.
It’s a classroom where uniqueness and diversity are encouraged and applauded.
It’s a school where parental participation and partnership are welcomed.
It’s a fun, interactive environment so the child loves being there!