Melania Trump to UN: ‘Come together’ for good of children

The day before, President Donald Trump drew some criticism after calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket man” before the United Nations General Assembly. The U.S. president vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.

On Wednesday, the first lady’s head table featured the spouses of French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, among others.

The 47-year-old first lady has played a muted role in the early months of her husband’s administration. She announced plans to combat cyber bullying during the campaign, but has yet to unveil any specific policies.

In remarks that spanned less than 8 minutes, Trump said Wednesday that children are often “hit first and hardest in any country” when it comes to drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy and hunger.

“No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn,” she said. “We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children’s future is bright.”

She avoided North Korea and the more contentious foreign policy challenges facing her husband’s administration.