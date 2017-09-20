Lunchbreak: Croissant bread pudding

Executive Pastry Chef Meg Galus

Somerset

1112 N. State Street

Chicago

(312) 586-2140

www.somersetchicago.com

Croissant Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups half and half

6 whole eggs

1 cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

leftover croissants, bread, etc.**

Directions:

Cut up the leftover croissants and toast at 325F until golden. Place in a casserole dish. Bring the cream, half and half, sugar, and salt to a boil. Whisk the eggs. Slowly pour the hot liquid into the yolks, whisking to combine. Add vanilla extract. Pour custard over the croissants. Push down to make sure all pastry is soaked. Cover with foil. Cook at 300F until custard is set – when you lightly push on the surface, no liquid should bubble up. Serve warm or chilled

**Use more croissants or bread for “breadier” pudding, less for a more custardy texture