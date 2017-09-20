× Kris Bryant takes a trip to Disney World on the Cubs’ off day in Florida

ORLANDO – When a team has an off day during a pennant race in September, the key is to find something to do that’s relaxing and perhaps a bit inspiring.

Kris Bryant had the right idea on Monday, when the Cubs had a day off before their game against the Rays on Tuesday.

Nice off day at @waltdisneyworld #disneyparks A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

So reigning National League MVP along with his wife Jessica decided to make a trip to Walt Disney World about an hour away in Orlando.

The couple documented their trip on Instagram on Monday, including a GIF of the fireworks display in the Magic Kingdom along with a few pictures of themselves with friends around the park.

It turned out to be a two-day break for Bryant, who was given the day off by manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday as the Cubs beat the Rays 2-1 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.