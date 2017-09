WATCH: Huge sinkhole swallows portion of home in Florida

APOPKA, Fla. — A Florida home has been partially swallowed up by a massive sinkhole.

Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kat Kennedy says crews responded Tuesday morning, shortly after the Apopka house began sinking. She says the sinkhole measured about 20 feet across and 15 feet deep.

Sinkhole destroys home in Apopka, Florida. pic.twitter.com/KMXv3LPF3J — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) September 19, 2017

No injuries were reported to the home’s residents. Kennedy says they’re staying with relatives.

The same family has lived in the house since 1969 and remodeled it five years ago. It’s unclear what caused the sinkhole.

Apopka is in central Florida, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

